QB&A with David Carr: Reflecting on Fresno State and Boise State rivalry

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a rivalry renewed between Fresno State and Boise State and another must-win game in the Dogs' chase for the Mountain West title.

In this week's QB &A, Fresno State legend David Carr talks about the upcoming game with the Broncos.

Carr also spoke about Fresno State's celebration for Pat Hill as he was inducted into the Ring of Honor.

