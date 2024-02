QB&A with David Carr: 49ers resiliency leads to NFC Championship win

A Super Bowl berth doesn't just happen by luck.

A Super Bowl berth doesn't just happen by luck.

A Super Bowl berth doesn't just happen by luck.

A Super Bowl berth doesn't just happen by luck.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Super Bowl berth doesn't just happen by luck.

In this week's QB &A, David Carr talks about season-long strategies that worked for the 49ers.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.