QB&A with David Carr: Brock Purdy to play in 2nd straight NFC title game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a good time to be a fan of the 49ers!

For the third straight season, San Francisco will play in the NFC Championship.

The team is just one win away from the big game.

In this week's QB &A, David Carr looks at Brock Purdy and if the Niner quarterback has what it takes to beat the Lions.

