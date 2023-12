QB&A with David Carr: 49ers hoping to bounce back after loss

With two weeks left in the NFL season, the 49ers are looking to bounce back after a devastating loss.

With two weeks left in the NFL season, the 49ers are looking to bounce back after a devastating loss.

With two weeks left in the NFL season, the 49ers are looking to bounce back after a devastating loss.

With two weeks left in the NFL season, the 49ers are looking to bounce back after a devastating loss.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With two weeks left in the NFL season, the 49ers are looking to bounce back after a devastating loss.

The New Orleans Saints also still have a chance to win the NFC South.

In this week's QB &A, David Carr explains why it seems to always come down to the end.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.