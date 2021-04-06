Congressman David Valadao gives campaign funds from Rep. Matt Gaetz to charity

Valadao's team said $4,000 received from Gaetz over the past two election cycles is being donated to the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno, which supports victims of domestic abuse.
RELATED: Few in GOP rush to defend Rep. Matt Gaetz amid sex trafficking probe
The move comes as Gaetz is currently under investigation related to allegations that he broke federal sex-trafficking laws.
Congressman Gaetz has maintained his innocence and says he has no intention of resigning from his seat.
RELATED: Feds examining whether congressman used cash, drugs in soliciting young women