Congressman David Valadao gives campaign funds from Rep. Matt Gaetz to charity

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Congressman David Valadao is donating campaign funds from Florida representative Matt Gaetz to charity.Valadao's team said $4,000 received from Gaetz over the past two election cycles is being donated to the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno, which supports victims of domestic abuse.The move comes as Gaetz is currently under investigation related to allegations that he broke federal sex-trafficking laws.Congressman Gaetz has maintained his innocence and says he has no intention of resigning from his seat.