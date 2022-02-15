Fresno restaurant takes part in 'A Day Without Immigrants'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People across the nation are coming together in support of the 'A Day Without Immigrants' movement.In efforts to shine light on immigration reform, El Premio Mayor decided to close on Valentine's Day.Historically, it is one of their busiest days of the year, but Manager Bianca Loza says the loss in money is worth it because the movement because it hits close to home."It saddens me that many people aren't just able to hop on a plane and drive to see their family," she said.One customer, Monica Valdivia tells Action News they are in support and pulled her kids from school and didn't plan to work on Monday.Monica immigrated to the US as a child and like many, hopes for a better path to citizenship."We are here to provide for this country," she said. "We are here to make this country better because if it wasn't for us, what would this country be?"A couple of Fresno businesses agree with the movement's push for immigration reform, but tell Action News they chose to remain open.The owner of La Cocina de Mama suggests a movement in which immigrants boycott larger companies, so they feel the economic impact..Regardless, everyone is agreeing to one thing: immigration laws need to be reformed, offering a clear path to residency.One Fresno immigration lawyer, Adilene Flores, tells Action News she has seen immigrant business owners with no criminal history and even children being deported."I do have a lot of hope in the younger generation," she said. "They seem a little more liberal, sensible and humane."Attorney Flores says the best thing people can do is call their local representatives and keep pushing for immigration reform.