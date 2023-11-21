Charges filed against tow truck driver in deadly northeast Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tow truck driver has been charged in a crash that killed a woman earlier this year in northeast Fresno.

The crash happened around 1 am on Wednesday, April 12 at the intersection of Friant Road and Shepherd Avenue.

Fresno police say John Ashcraft ran a red light in his tow truck, hitting and killing 22-year-old Amaya Chenot.

A complaint filed by Chenot's family claimed that Ashcraft was under the influence of a controlled substance leading up to the deadly crash.

At the time, police told Action News that they were waiting for toxicology reports before filing any charges.

On Monday, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office confirmed Ashcraft is now facing four charges, including two felonies.

Ashcraft has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, causing injury while driving under the influence of a drug, running a red light, and driving without a valid license.

A warrant has been issued for Ashcraft's arrest.