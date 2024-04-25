Man killed in crash with suspected drunk driver in Tulare County identified

A Tulare County family is mourning the loss of a young son whose life was cut short.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County family is mourning the loss of a young son whose life was cut short.

21-year-old Lisandro Santos was just over a week away from celebrating his 22nd birthday.

His father, Benigno Santos, or Beni, is coping with the loss of his only son.

"He was very joyful, happy, active," said Beni.

Beni says his son was always happy, kind, and a hardworking young man whose life was taken too soon.

Around 3 am Wednesday, Lisandro was driving on Highway 99 near Betty Drive while on his way to work.

The California Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Saul Armenta drove the wrong way onto the highway, crashing head-on into Lisandro's vehicle.

Officials say Armenta is suspected of driving under the influence.

"It's devastating, and our hearts go out to these families. DUI is preventable, DUI crashes are preventable," said CHP Officer Johnny Woodrow.

Armenta was taken to the hospital with major injuries, and is expected to recover.

Once he is released from the hospital, he will be arrested.

Despite the tragedy Beni is suffering through, he says he holds no grudges towards Armenta.

Beni hopes this serves as a lesson to not drink and drive as one person's choice took the life of his only son.

"He was my only son, my everything," explained Beni. "My happiness, and my strength to keep moving forward. Now, they've taken that from me."

Beni shares that his son enjoyed sports, and had dreams of becoming an electrician and a husband one day.

He was planning a surprise for Lisandro's 22nd birthday on May 3.

Sadly, what should've been a happy celebration, has now turned into heartbreak as the family prepares for Lisandro's funeral.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

