A woman who turned herself in for hitting and killing a man faced a judge Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

New details emerge in deadly Visalia hit-and-run crash during preliminary hearing

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman who turned herself in for hitting and killing a man faced a judge Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, south of Avenue 313, when officials say Shay Dejonge hit him while driving on November 5.

"A man walking in the middle of a road or off the roadway should not be struck by a motorist," said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Pederson.

Officers say Dejonge turned herself in a few days later on the 9th.

She was in court during the preliminary hearing, where new details about the case were revealed.

Officers testified that Dejonge's gray Mazda was involved in the tragic incident, that Slate's cause of death was blunt trauma, and that he was hit and ran over.

The autopsy revealed Slate had multiple fractures to the right side of his body, including his femur and rib cage.

The prosecutor also showed that Dejonge's license was suspended at the time.

Slate's sister told Action News that he was homeless and described him as a lost soul who was loved by many.

"My brother did not deserve this. Thank you to those who stopped and tried helping my brother. Thank you for not leaving him alone," she said.

Officers say a man who saw Slate on the road called 911 and stayed by his side after the crash.

Dejonge is scheduled for a second arraignment on June 29th.

She is also facing a judge about a previous case from 2021 involving a crash while driving under the influence.