Deadly shooting leaves one person dead, another injured in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Dinuba Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Dinuba.

Officials have only released limited information, but they say one person killed.

Another person was critically injured.

It happened at Dickey park near W North Way & Alice Avenue around 4:30 Sunday.

No additional information has been given.

