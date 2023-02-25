Man dies in hospital after being shot in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Porterville on Friday night.
The shooting happened around 5:40 pm in the area of Prospect and Henderson Avenue.
Officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.
Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.
Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.