Man dies in hospital after being shot in Porterville

Saturday, February 25, 2023 5:22AM
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Porterville on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 5:40 pm in the area of Prospect and Henderson Avenue.

Officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

