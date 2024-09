1 dead following shooting near Sanger, Fresno County Sheriffs Office says

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly Saturday morning shooting near Sanger.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting near Sanger.

It happened around 5:30 am on Saturday on S. Indianola and North Avenues.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired and found a man with gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene.

Deputies are searching for the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.