1 person dead following shooting in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in southwest Fresno.

Officers responded to East California Avenue and South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirm the shooting victim has died at the hospital

No additional details have been given. Action News has a crew at the scene awaiting additional information from Fresno Police.

This is the second homicide of the year for the city of Fresno.

