Travel

Delta puts 460 people on no-fly list for refusing to wear face masks

In a new memo, Delta Air Lines says it has banned more than 400 people from flying for not following the airline's mask policy.

"As of this week, we've added 460 people to our no-fly list for refusing to comply with our mask requirement," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a message to employees.

In August, the airline said it had banned roughly 270 passengers since the outset of the pandemic. Delta began requiring that passengers wear masks on flights on May 4. All major airlines now mandate that passengers wear masks in the absence of any new regulations from the federal government.

RELATED: Study: COVID-19 transmission risk on airplanes 'virtually non-existent' when passengers wear masks

Airlines in June agreed to ban passengers from future flights for refusing to wear masks. But the airlines are not sharing information with one another about the passengers they have banned. So, for example, a passenger banned on Delta can still book a flight on American and vice versa.

The airlines have defended the get-tough policy as important to protect the health and safety of both passengers and crew members.

Earlier this month, the CDC said in new guidance that travel "increases your chances of getting and spreading" coronavirus. "CDC strongly recommends appropriate masks be worn by all passengers and by all personnel operating the conveyance while on public conveyances," the guidance said.

RELATED: Wearing masks could save more than 100,000 US lives through February, study says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelface maskairline industrycoronavirusairlineu.s. & worlddeltacovid 19 pandemicairplane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E Power Shutoffs force some foothill schools to close Monday
Buchanan High School wrestling coach facing felony DUI charges
Fresno first responders seeing surge in call as violence continues
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
Road closed as firefighters battle building fire in central Fresno
Valley firefighters sent to SoCal to help prepare for Red Flag Warnings
EDD mistakenly takes $10K from man's account
Show More
Creek Fire: 369,362 acres burned, 63% contained
The moon may contain more water than previously believed
Two people stabbed during fight in Avenal, one severely injured
Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
Fast-moving brush fire prompts mandatory evacuations in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News