Two deputies were hospitalized after they were attacked by inmates at a jail in Tulare County on Thursday night.

2 Tulare County deputies injured after inmates attack over 'jailhouse alcohol,' officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two deputies were hospitalized after they were attacked by inmates at a jail in Tulare County on Thursday night.

The attack happened around 5 pm at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies had found 'jailhouse alcohol' on an inmate.

As deputies tried to take the alcohol, officials say they were attacked by two inmates.

Authorities say five more inmates joined the attack and tried to throw the deputies from the top floor of the jail.

The deputies were taken to the hospital with injuries to the head and upper body.

Both have since been released and are expected to make a full recovery.

The inmates involved in the attack have been booked on new charges of attempted homicide.