A deputy and a driver got into an accident at American and Del Rey in Fresno County around 10:30 Tuesday morning.The driver who caused the crash by running a stop sign will not be arrested for DUI. He was not found to be intoxicated by drugs or alcohol.Authorities do not have a clear answer as to why he ran the sign, but he will face the appropriate charges from CHP for causing a traffic collision.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.