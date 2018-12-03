HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Detectives investigate death as homicide after man was dragged by wife's car in Chowchilla

EMBED </>More Videos

Detectives investigate death as homicide after man was dragged by wife’s car in Chowchilla

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Chowchilla Police are investigating a bizarre death. 43-year old John Davidson died over the weekend.

Right now, investigators say it's a homicide but no arrests have been made. They also say the incident began as a domestic dispute.

Detectives will be relying on forensic tests to help them reach a conclusion here. But they say Davidson's wife was behind the wheel when he was somehow hit and dragged. He died Sunday afternoon.

Chowchilla Police were called to Green Hills Estates early Sunday morning to find a bleeding and critically injured man in the back seat of a car. But the circumstances were unusual.

"We were told that he fell backwards. And we have to look for the injuries to see are they consistent with a fall backwards or was there something more toward his facial area or falling forward?" said Lieutenant Jeff Palmer, Chowchilla Police Department.

Investigators say so far Amber Davidson is cooperating and has been interviewed. Detectives must now determine if the physical evidence and her statements match up. Officers say Amber never called 9-1-1 after the collision. Despite her husbands grave condition- she called a friend to help her lift him into the car. Then she drove him a short distance away to another friends home. That friend called for help.

Detectives believe the couple was involved in a verbal argument a short distance away from their home. No neighbors reported hearing any shouting prior to Jon Davidson being struck and killed.

"We do not know at this time with the dispute was about. We don't have any witnesses at this time who actually saw the incident occur," Lieutenant Palmer said.

Jon Davidson was born and raised in the Central Valley. Friends described him as an outgoing man- with a big personality who knew no stranger. He was well loved and a great athlete. He leaves behind his parents and four children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationChowchilla
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
Man arrested for allegedly killing 17-year-old girl from Merced
Authorities identify victims of Mendota double homicide
Woman found dead at Santa Ana motel; person of interest detained
More homicide investigation
Top Stories
Manhunt underway for 4 suspects involved in Tower District hit and run
Police arrest shooting suspect after 4 hour standoff in Central Fresno
220 ton chapel relocated as People's Church undergoes expansion
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Students hit by Camp Fire go back to school
Man who shot at deputies after calling 911 to appear in court
Will these pillows make you sleep better?
Madera schoolboy hospitalized after being hit by car
Show More
5 things you need to know this morning
Homes ripped apart, trees uprooted after at least 20 tornadoes hit Illinois
VIDEO: Massive rat chases NY train station agent out of booth
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Teacher tells first graders Santa Claus isn't real
More News