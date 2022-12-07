'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2023: How to watch and what to expect

Wiz Khalifa, TXT, Halle Bailey, Dove Cameron and Shaggy are among the performers in this year's star-studded lineup.

Ring in the new year from Disneyland to Times Square! "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023" airs live Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.

NEW YORK -- Ring in 2023 from the Happiest Place on Earth to Times Square!

The countdown is on for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," airing live Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.

Seacrest returns to host for the 18th time, leading the festivities from New York City. Disneyland will become this year's inaugural host destination, with New Orleans and Los Angeles also serving as host locations.

Here's everything you need to know about "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023." Check back here as additional performances and details are announced!

Who else is hosting?

Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host in Times Square alongside Seacrest, with country artist Jessie James Decker joining the duo in NYC as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year.

Veteran host and singer Ciara will oversee the festivities at Disneyland, while actor Billy Porter returns to New Orleans as co-host to head up the Central Standard Time zone countdown.

After serving as the official L.A. Party DJ at last year's show, producer/rapper D-Nice will return as this year's Los Angeles co-host.

Who's performing?

Rapper Wiz Khalifa, South Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (a.k.a TXT), "The Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey, and reggae icon Shaggy are among the performers in this year's star-studded lineup, producers announced Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Also, co-hosts Ciara and Billy Porter are slated to perform.

Here are the performances announced so far for Disneyland, Los Angeles and New Orleans. Time Square performances have yet to be announced.

Disneyland Resort (pre-taped):

Ciara: "Better Thangs" and "Jump"

Fitz and The Tantrums: "Sway" and HandClap"

Maddie & Tae: "Bathroom Floor" and "Every Night Every Morning"

Shaggy: "Boombastic" and "Angel"

Ben Platt: "Imagine"

Aly & AJ: "Go Your Own Way" (to be performed alongside Platt)

Halle Bailey: "Cool People" and "Together Again"

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT): "Good Boy Gone Bad" and "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)"

Bailey Zimmerman: "Fall In Love" and "Rock And A Hard Place"

Lauren Spencer Smith: "Fingers Crossed" and "Flowers"

L.A. Party:

Wiz Khalifa: "Memory Lane" and "Black & Yellow"

FINNEAS: "Let's Fall in Love for the Night" and "Only a Lifetime"

Armani White: "Billie Eilish" and "Goated"

Betty Who: "Blow Out My Candle" and "Running Up That Hill"

Dove Cameron: "Boyfriend" and "Bad Idea"

Nicky Youre: "Sunroof" and "Eyes On You"

New Orleans

Billy Porter will perform a medley of his hits