Dine and Dish: Havana Cafe food truck bringing a taste of Cuba

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A taste of Cuba can be found at the Havana Cafe food truck.

"We want people to not only experience the food but just our whole culture, the whole vibe," says owner Lazaro Santana. "It is different from Mexican food. A lot of Caribbean flavors, so predominantly a lot of cumin, garlic, lime, lemon."

If you don't know where to start, we suggest the Cubano sandwich with smoked ham and swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a French roll.

"Then we come over to the star of the show, the lechon," Santana said.

On top is a generous portion of lechon is pork shoulder slow-roasted for 13 hours.

The hot-pressed Cubano is front-page news. It is also flavorful and filling.

Craig Stevens lived in south Florida for 35 years. He really misses Cuban food.

"I think it's excellent," he said. "Very authentic. A lot of meat on it. It's good and it's fresh. It's great."

The chicken and rice bowl also hits home. The bowl is topped with maduros - deep-fried plantains.

Some come for the Cuban coffee.

"Espresso shots, and then we use hand-spun sugar and that's what makes the froth and the creamy flavor," Santana said.

You can also cool off with the refreshing alcohol-free mojito, Cuban sodas and the guava chiller.

"When you taste it, it's like you're actually biting into a guava," Santana said.

The base of the garlic chicken bowl is white rice topped with Cuban black beans.

Santana loves it when Cuban families come around.

