Suspect who shot Dinuba police officer identified, had warrants out for arrest, chief says

A Dinuba police officer and a suspect were injured in an exchange of gunfire on Thursday night.

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect who was wounded after allegedly shooting a Dinuba police officer has been identified as 29-year-old Luis Manuel Piceno.

Authorities say Piceno had a warrant out for his arrest for attempted murder out of Fresno County and domestic violence.

The incident happened around 8 pm Thursday near Kern and I Street, just outside of Dinuba High School.

Dinuba Police Chief Abel Iriarte says Piceno was brandishing a gun at people in the area.

Shortly after police approached him, Piceno reportedly opened fire, hitting an officer.

Officers returned fire, striking him.

Piceno was taken to the hospital and with life-threatening injuries.

The officer was also hospitalized and is expected to survive.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.