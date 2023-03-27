Tulare teen gets celebrity surprise at Disney Dreamers Academy

Isabella Cabello of Tulare was one of 100 students honored at a ceremony for the Disney Dreamers Academy and she got to meet a Grammy Award winner.

ORLANDO, Fla. (KFSN) -- A south valley teen received an unexpected celebrity surprise.

It's a four-day mentoring program at Walt Disney World and Cabello was selected from thousands of nationwide applicants.

During one of the event's workshops, Grammy award winning artist HER surprised Cabello during a music lesson.

The teen shared what was going through her mind meeting the singer.

"So then I just turn around and then all of a sudden I see 'HER' like right behind me and I was like oh my god," Cabello said. "I couldn't speak and in my mind, I was like is that actually her or just some other lady."

Cabello was given an autographed guitar.

She says she even got the singer to sign something for her friend who's a fan.

