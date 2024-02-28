Auli'i Cravalho confirms she's returning for 'Moana 2'

It's official: Auli'i Cravalho is returning as the voice of Moana for the upcoming animated sequel.

Cravalho shared a video of herself celebrating the news to Instagram on Wednesday, with the on-screen text reading, "The feeling when you're officially returning to Motunui," alongside a teary-eyed emoji and shell emoji.

"We're sailing WAY beyond the reef this November... #Moana2," she captioned the post.

"Moana 2" was announced earlier this month by Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, who shared a first look photo and video from the film.

This image released by Walt Disney Animation Studios shows a scene from "Moana 2," expected in theaters November 2024. Walt Disney Animation Studios via AP

The film is described as an "epic animated musical" which "takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers."

"After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced," the description continues.

Dave Derrick Jr. is directing "Moana 2," which releases in theaters Nov. 27.

Cravalho previously shared that she would not play Moana in the forthcoming live-action remake but will be an executive producer on the project and will help find the next actress to step into her shoes.

Disney is the parent company of this station.