Election 2020 Congressional District 16 Race: Jim Costa beats Kevin Cookingham

FRENSO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Incumbent Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) will retain his seat against Republican Kevin Cookingham in District 16, ABC News projects.

The district covers a wide area, from a large portion of Fresno to Madera and Merced counties, including Dos Palos and Los Banos.

With the win, Costa retains the seat in District 16 that he's had since 2013. He previously represented California's 20th congressional district from 2005 to 2013.

Cookingham was a newcomer and retired educator who was in charge of the Clovis Adult and Online schools.

Two years ago, Costa defeated the only Republican candidate, Elizabeth Heng, 53% to 47%.

