Divers to continue search for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Divers are continuing their search in Fresno County for a Selma woman who went missing nearly three weeks ago.

The independent search and recovery group, Adventures with Purpose, began looking Thursday at Avocado Lake to help find Jolissa Fuentes.

The 22-year-old was last seen driving a silver Hyundai in the Selma area.

But, the Fresno County Sheriff's Department says her phone's last signal was near Avocado and Pine Flat Lakes.

Divers with Adventures with Purpose plan to continue their search at Pine Flat Lake.

Fuentes' family says they reached out to the group because they felt law enforcement was not able to do enough.