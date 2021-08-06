Dixie Fire explodes to size larger than Los Angeles, 3rd largest in California state history

The blaze is now the largest wildfire currently raging in the country. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon had previously been the nation's largest active wildfire, at 413,765 acres.
The Dixie Fire is only 35% contained and is expected to grow. Nearly 5,000 firefighters are battling the blaze. Crews are encountering extreme conditions as the path of destruction grows.
A day after the Dixie Fire destroyed much of the town of Greenville, flames are now burning the small community of Canyondam on the shores of Lake Almanor.
Farther south near Grass Valley, the River Fire has torn through 2,600 acres. At least 76 structures have been destroyed by the River Fire and it is just 15% contained.
Officials say there is potential for an increase in fire behavior today with higher temperatures and gusty winds expected.
The Associated Press has contributed to this report.