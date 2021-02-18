data breach

Personal information of California drivers potentially compromised in ransomware attack of DMV contractor

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says the personal information of California drivers might have been leaked in a security breach.

The agency sent out a statement on Wednesday, saying a contractor it uses to verify vehicle registration addresses was the victim of a ransomware attack in early February.

The attack may have compromised information provided by the DMV to the company, Automatic Funds Transfer Services, Inc. (AFTS) of Seattle.

This information includes the last 20 months of California vehicle registration records that contain names, addresses, license plate numbers, and vehicle identification numbers (VIN).

The DMV says the hack did not involve any information about customers' Social Security numbers, birthdates, voter registration, immigration status, or driver's license information.

The agency has launched an investigation into whether any information obtained by the ransomware attackers has actually been used for nefarious purposes.

It also immediately stopped all data transfers to AFTS and notified law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ransomwarehackingdmvtechnologydata breachcalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA BREACH
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
US charges Chinese military members in Equifax breach
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
95-year-old Valley great-grandmother beats COVID-19
Central Valley travelers dealing with canceled flights due to winter storms
Porterville firefighter shares memories of Patrick Jones and Raymond Figueroa
Local officials make headway vaccinating law enforcement for COVID
Fresno seedy motels turned into housing units for homeless families
Beloved Valley educator loses battle with COVID-19
Fresno activist rallied people of color's rights across California
Show More
A year after deadly library fire, Porterville perseveres through the pain
Local Christians celebrate a unique, socially-distanced Ash Wednesday
Visalia Police looking for 27-year-old man accused of lewd acts with a child
New brewery headed to downtown Fresno, more growth expected
COS in Visalia offering free training for career as arborist
More TOP STORIES News