Adventist Health discovers data breach that could impact Tulare patients

Adventist Health says it has no reason to believe information has been misused due to the incident.

Sunday, June 9, 2024
Adventist Health says it discovered a data breach in its system, putting thousands of Tulare patients' data at risk.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Adventist Health says it discovered a data breach in its system, putting thousands of Tulare patients' data at risk.

In a statement released on Friday, the company says it discovered the breach after "Signature Performance" detected suspicious activity on its network.

After an investigation, it discovered more than 70,000 patients were impacted by the breach.

Adventist Health says it has no reason to believe information has been misused due to the incident.

However, patients who were affected by the breach will be contacted.

