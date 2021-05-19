16-year-old boy, man hospitalized after shooting near DMV in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bullet holes could be seen alongside the car where a 16-year-old teenage boy and a 38-year-old man were found shot inside on Wednesday.The gunman who pulled the trigger still remains on the run.Fresno police say they received several calls about a shooting near Olive and Weber.When they arrived, officers found the victim's car parked in the DMV parking lot.Both victims are expected to survive but officers are still working to pinpoint where shots were actually fired.For James Castro, the gun violence hit close to home.He lost his 21-year-old daughter, Savanah Troyn, last year in December after she was shot while she was a passenger on a motorcycle, and hit by a car along Highway 41.Since then, he's been working to organize a Stop The Violence march happening this Saturday.It's aimed at bringing awareness to violence in Fresno...and stopping crime like the shooting on Wednesday."Every day there's a shooting, every day there's a murder. It's got to stop, it's got to stop. People are out here fearing for their lives," he said.Investigators are continuing to reach out to witnesses while searching for surveillance video in hopes of finding the suspect responsible.Police are waiting until the victims are stable to get more information from them, and there is no information as to how the victims are related at this time.There's also no information on the suspect.That's why Investigators are asking people who saw or know something to call them.You can remain anonymous.