Dog finds new home after Merced County Sheriff offers to pay adoption fees

An almost 5-year-old dog named Chunk now has a new home after his previous owner had no choice but to surrender him.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog named Chunk now has a new home after Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke offered to pay his adoption fees.

In a video posted Thursday, Warnke explained Chunk was recently surrendered by a man who had lost his home.

Warnke says Chunk's owner was getting ready to move into a trailer and wasn't able to take the almost 5-year-old pitbull.

In an effort to find a new home for Chunk, Warnke offered to pay all of the fees included with adopting him.

The next day, the sheriff's office announced that Chunk had been adopted, sharing a picture of him with his new owners.