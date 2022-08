Man mauled to death by dogs in Selma, police say

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma police are investigating after a man was mauled to death by dogs.

A cross and candle now sit at the site of the attack.

It happened at about 1 Sunday afternoon as the man walked through the neighborhood at Goldride and Balboa.

Officers say several dogs had escaped a nearby home.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Another man tried to help but was also injured. He'll be okay.

Police say the owner of the dogs is cooperating with investigators.