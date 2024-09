Man dies after being attacked by dog in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being attacked by a dog in Fresno County early Thursday morning.

Deputies got a call of a man suffering from several dog bites just before 5 am.

The man was found by an orchard on Peach near North Avenue. He told authorities he thought it was a coyote that attacked him.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The dog has not been found at this time.

The man has not been identified.