Newly adopted dog in Texas escapes new family and rings doorbell at shelter she was adopted from

EL PASO, Texas -- A newly adopted dog in Texas escaped her new home only to make her way back to the shelter.

The Animal Rescue League of El Paso posted a picture of the dog named "Bailey" who rang the doorbell at the shelter in the middle of the night.

The rescue said staff rushed to the shelter when they saw the notification and put Bailey back in her old kennel.

Staffers said Bailey lived at the shelter for so long that she probably just felt safe there, and when she got loose from her new home, she just instinctively made her way back there.

The rescue league said it is not sure how Bailey escaped but was confident she is well cared for and loved at her new home.