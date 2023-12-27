2 families settle domestic violence related lawsuit with Fresno for $500,000

The families say they will use some of the settlement to establish a foundation advocating for victims of domestic violence.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eight years after suing the City of Fresno, the families of two domestic violence victims say they have settled their differences with the city outside of court.

"Today marks the end of a long road for the families, the Motley and the Raygoza families," Fresno attorney Kevin Little said.

The $500,000 settlement reached in October but publicly announced on Tuesday comes after the civil lawsuit bounced around the court system for years.

Little says it started in the spring of 2014 when Pamela Motley's husband shot her just months after she separated from him.

According to Little, Paul Motley had a history of abusing Pamela. The 57-year-old man even left a note one day saying he would be back to kill her.

But when Pamela reported that threat to the police, Little said Fresno police officers dropped the ball.

"The officer said, 'These guys only follow up on these things one percent of the time,'" he said.

Just a few days later, Paul returned. He shot Pamela before turning the gun on himself.

Pamela survived but was left a quadriplegic and passed away a few years later from COVID-19-related complications.

The family of Cindy Raygoza also says the Fresno Police Department should have done more to protect her.

The 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death in July 2014 by Michael Reams. He was Raygoza's ex-boyfriend and died when police shot him as they arrived on the scene.

"Unfortunately, just within less than a minute of the officers arriving, this female was killed," then-Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer said. "And the officers did everything they can (sic) to intercede."

But Little says that is not true. He says Raygoza was afraid to call for help because of what police told her during a previous incident.

"They told her, even worse, 'If you call police again about this individual, you'll just be crying wolf,'" he said. "So, Ms. Raygoza never called again."

The City of Fresno declined Action News' request for comment, and Kevin Little says the city did not agree to any concessions as part of the settlement.

Now, the families say they will use some of the settlement to establish a foundation advocating for victims of domestic violence.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

