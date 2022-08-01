Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend to death in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in July.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened on July 21 near Olive and Fifth.

Officers found 28-year-old Angel Huerta with a stab wound. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Surveillance footage and evidence led them to 30-year-old Destiny Angel, Huerta's girlfriend.

Angel was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Authorities say Huerta and Angel were dating and had a child.