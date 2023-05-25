Domestic violence suspect drops off wife at hospital, leaves area before being arrested: Clovis PD

A domestic violence suspect has been arrested after Clovis police say he dropped his wife off at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Singh hit his wife multiple times and cut her neck with a knife before dropping her off at the hospital.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis man has been arrested for the attempted murder of his wife.

29-year-old Jagtar Singh was taken into custody in Los Banos overnight.

Clovis Police say he dropped his wife off at Clovis Community Hospital just after 6 pm Wednesday before leaving town.

Officers say he had hit her multiple times, then cut her neck with a kitchen knife.

With help from Los Banos Police, Singh was taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County Jail on attempted murder and domestic violence charges.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.