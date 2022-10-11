Domino's manager shot outside business in Lemoore, employees say

An investigation is underway after employees say the manager of the Domino's in Lemoore was shot.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after employees say the manager of the Domino's in Lemoore was shot.

The shooting reportedly happened outside the pizza chain on W. D St. near Lemoore Ave.

Employees say they saw a group of teenagers going through their cars. The manager and another employee chased after the group for about a block.

Moments later, employees said they heard a gunshot.

They say their manager was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital.

All three suspects are now in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.