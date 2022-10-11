Domino's manager shot outside business in Lemoore, employees say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after employees say the manager of the Domino's in Lemoore was shot.
The shooting reportedly happened outside the pizza chain on W. D St. near Lemoore Ave.
Employees say they saw a group of teenagers going through their cars. The manager and another employee chased after the group for about a block.
Moments later, employees said they heard a gunshot.
They say their manager was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital.
All three suspects are now in custody.
