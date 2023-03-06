Merced County Sheriff's Office releases bodycam footage of deadly deputy-involved shooting

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam footage of a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Dos Palos.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam footage of a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Dos Palos.

On January 13, the sheriff's office received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was armed with a knife and holding her five-year-old son captive.

She also accused the man of domestic violence and starting a fire inside the apartment.

Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Globe Avenue near Lexington Avenue in Dos Palos.

They spoke to the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Adolfo Cruz, during which Cruz threatened to kill himself and the child.

A crisis negotiator was called out and also spoke with Cruz, trying to convince him to put down the kitchen knife he had.

After Cru refused to cooperate, a detective fired one shot, hitting and killing him.

The child was rescued and was not physically harmed.

The 13-inch knife was recovered.