Manhunt underway after Los Angeles County deputy shot in back

WEST COVINA, Calif. -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the back while sitting on his motorcycle at an intersection in West Covina Monday, officials said.

While several persons of interest were initially detained after the shooting, they were later released and officials were asking the public for help finding the suspect.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m. PST in an area just north of the 10 Freeway.

Deputy Samuel Aispuro, 43, was on his motorcycle waiting at the light when he was suddenly struck in the back by a single bullet, Sheriff Robert Luna said. There was no indication of any interactions with a suspect.

Sheriff Robert Luna provided an update on the shooting of a deputy in West Covina.

"He was sitting on a marked black and white police motorcycle in full uniform and he was shot in the back," Luna said.

The deputy was able to radio for help and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The deputy was wearing body armor, which likely saved his life. He was described as being in stable condition at a local hospital.

Aispuro has been with the department for more than 19 years. He is married with two children, ages 4 and 2. He is based out of the Century station and was heading to a training session at the time he was shot.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, sheriff's officials detained several people of interest at a home in La Puente. They later said they don't necessarily consider those individuals the suspects and they asked the public for assistance.

"He's a servant and he was shot in the back. We consider this individual to be a public safety risk at this point," Luna said.

The only description of a suspect vehicle was a white sedan with tinted windows last seen heading westbound on the 10 Freeway from Barranca. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (323)890-5500.

"Somebody saw something," Luna said. "We need to get this person off the street."