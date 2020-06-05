2 men killed, woman injured in shooting outside central Fresno gas station

BREAKING: Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside the Arco gas station on Olive and Pkwy. 2 men are dead and a third victim is recovering at the hospital. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/h1WcjmmlR9 — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) June 5, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead after a shooting at a central Fresno gas station on Friday morning, police say.Fresno police officers were called to the Arco station on Olive and Parkway Avenues near Highway 99 around 3:15 am.Officers found two men dead outside of a car, and a woman with a gunshot wound. She had gone into the gas station to look for help.The woman was taken to the hospital with what police believe was a non-life-threatening injury.Investigators believe the shooting occurred in the area, and have found bullet casings between the car where the men were found.Detectives are also searching to see if there may have been another shooting scene.Parkway Avenue is closed in both directions, and westbound Olive Avenue is blocked off as homicide detectives continue their investigation.