Sun Stereo Warehouse in downtown Fresno giving boost to entrepreneurs

Right now, developers are working on transforming the basement into the city's first basement bar.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno is home to a number of historic buildings -- including one that dates back to 1918.

Of its multiple uses -- a stereo store.

Commercials for the building in the 70's helped launch the career of ABC30's very own Nancy Osborne, who was fondly known as the "Sun Stereo Girl."

"As beautiful as a building can become, it's just a pretty building without life in it," says Reza Assemi.

Local developers Assemi and Jamin Brazil revived the Sun Stereo Warehouse that sat vacant for decades.

"For me, seeing buildings in that state is the most exciting part of it, especially with the historic buildings like Sun Stereo and bringing that back to life," Assemi said.

From housing a photo studio and flower shop to muralists and an aerial arts studio, the hub for small businesses and office space has become a thriving staple of downtown's Brewery District, illuminating the budding nightlife.

"I remember when he and I turned it on," Brazil said. "It lit up the face of the building, our faces too, and a big portion of the street.

The first floor is home to several retail shops, while the top floor is home to office space for Uspark, Parsec Education and Happie Day Studios.

What was an elevator lift was re-purposed into a podcast studio that can be rented out.

The muralist known for his pieces throughout downtown, including Fulton 55, is also known for the artwork that drapes the walls.

"Josh Wigger did all of the artwork you see, and how he brought the spine of the building, the core of the building all together, and he's just starting the main lobby we were in," Assemi said.

Farmers markets and pop-up workshops are proving successful since the building opened in 2022, bringing bodies to the warehouse as well as the surrounding mural district downtown.

"It speaks to the culture and the opportunity for us to create a community or be part of a community," Brazil said.

Right now, developers are working on transforming the basement into the city's first basement bar.

