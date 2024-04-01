Witnesses say there was a physical altercation between a group of people at the corner before the suspect began shooting.

Man hospitalized after shooting in downtown Fresno, police say

A man was shot after a gunman opened fire following a fight in downtown Fresno.

A man was shot after a gunman opened fire following a fight in downtown Fresno.

A man was shot after a gunman opened fire following a fight in downtown Fresno.

A man was shot after a gunman opened fire following a fight in downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot after a gunman opened fire following a fight in downtown Fresno.

Fresno police say it happened just before 9 pm Sunday at the corner of Merced and Fulton streets.

Witnesses say there was a physical altercation between a group of people at the corner before the suspect began shooting.

A man in his 20s suffered at least one gunshot wound.

A witness drove the man to Community Regional Medical Center, where he is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect left the scene and there is no description at this time.