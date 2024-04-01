WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man hospitalized after shooting in downtown Fresno, police say

Witnesses say there was a physical altercation between a group of people at the corner before the suspect began shooting.

KFSN logo
Monday, April 1, 2024
Man hospitalized after shooting in downtown Fresno, police say
A man was shot after a gunman opened fire following a fight in downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot after a gunman opened fire following a fight in downtown Fresno.

Fresno police say it happened just before 9 pm Sunday at the corner of Merced and Fulton streets.

Witnesses say there was a physical altercation between a group of people at the corner before the suspect began shooting.

A man in his 20s suffered at least one gunshot wound.

A witness drove the man to Community Regional Medical Center, where he is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect left the scene and there is no description at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW