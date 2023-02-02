Man shot while walking back to house in downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering after being shot in downtown Fresno.

It happened Wednesday night after 6:30 pm on Santa Clara and B Street near Ventura Ave.

Police received a 3Shotspotter call of three rounds fired in the area.

They say it appears the victim was walking back to his house when someone in a dark two-door car shot at him.

The man in his 30's was hit in the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Police are now reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to help identify a suspect.