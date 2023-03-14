WATCH VIDEOS

16-year-old shot in downtown Fresno, police say

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 1:06PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for a gunman after a teenage boy was found shot in downtown Fresno.

Police received a ShotSpotter call at California and Kern just before 2 Tuesday morning.

Minutes later, EMS called police, saying they were told about a 16-year-old shooting victim about a mile away at Fresno and G Street.

The boy was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.

He's expected to be okay.

They're asking for any witnesses to come forward as they search the the gunman.

There is no word on a motive or suspect description at this time.

