Car pursuit ends in power pole crash in Southeast Fresno, driver on the loose

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is on the loose after leading deputies on a chase that ended with a crash in Southeast Fresno.

It started after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night when Fresno County Sheriff Deputies were trying to pull over a driver that refused to stop.

Deputies pursued the vehicle through Parlier and Fowler, eventually heading north up Highway 99 toward Fresno.

The driver then got off the highway crashing into a power pole at Chestnut and Jensen avenues.

Deputies say the driver ran away, but a passenger was injured and taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

They are expected to be okay.

Power was knocked out to about 2000 customers following the crash.