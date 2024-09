Drone show lights up sky above Clovis West graduation

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drones lit up the skies skies over Clovis West's commencement at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night.

Dazzling lights spelled out special messages such as 'Clovis West The Best,' 'Class of 2024' and 'Thank you Parents.'

Skye Dreams produced the show for the Golden Eagles and their families.