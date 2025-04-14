Fresno city employee who was 'viciously attacked' identified, remains in critical condition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno City Employee remains in critical condition after a brutal attack in Fresno's Chinatown.

The City of Fresno has identified the employee attacked as 57-year-old Tim Smith. He's worked for the city for 20 years.

Police say 30-year-old Dyllan Padavona attacked Smith near Kern and G Streets on Friday morning.

Officials say Smith was working alone on an electrical box when he was hit in the head by Padavona.

Several hours after the attack, the suspect was arrested near Santa Clara Street and Van Ness Avenue, less than a mile away from the scene.

The City of Fresno tells Action News that Smith's Family is "appreciative of the community prayers and support."

Padavona faces several charges and potentially attempted murder.