Winners announced for Merced County competition on fentanyl awareness campaign

The students will create a 30-second, professionally produced commercial to air on local TV later this winter.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 3:16PM
Winners announced for Merced County competition on fenatnyl awareness
A student competition to create a drug awareness campaign awarded the winners.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A student competition to create a drug awareness campaign awarded the winners.

A video contest was held to spread the anti-fentanyl message of "One Pill Will Kill."

Merced County's Superintendent of Schools, the district attorney's office and the sheriff delivered $5,000 to the winning students from Los Banos Valley Community School and Hilmar High School.

The students will create a 30-second, professionally produced commercial to air on local TV later this winter.

The $5,000 checks are designated for each school's anti-drug and anti-gang program.

