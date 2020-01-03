Suspected DUI driver crashes into northeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver is in custody Thursday night after crashing her car into a garage.

Police say Stephanie Stuart was driving in a northeast Fresno neighborhood on Warner near Maple around 7:30 p.m. when she lost control.

After the crash she tried to run, leaving a six-year-old boy alone in the car.

She then broke through a nearby home's window trying to get inside.

Police officers quickly arrived and took her into custody. She is now being evaluated for driving under the influence.

The child inside the car is expected to be okay.
