Dry January: Understanding your relationship with alcohol

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some people are participating in Dry January -- a resolution to not drink alcohol for the entire month.

While we're halfway through the month, according to recovery specialists, it's never too late to start a sober journey.

"I think anything worth doing is usually difficult," said Nolen Burchett, executive director at Touchstone Recovery Center in Northeast Fresno.

Burchett added that putting down the booze can be a challenge for many, because it's the one substance that has become normalized and socially acceptable.

"It's just something that we have ingrained in us -- if we watch a football game, if we're at a barbecue or if we're at a wedding or if we're at a funeral," he said.

Touchstone clients learn to examine their relationship with alcohol.

Even if you don't believe you struggle with alcoholism, Burchett said it's important to understand your alcohol consumption.

A self-assessment can be done on auditscreen.org. It includes 10 questions on alcohol use, and identifies the health implications.

"Alcohol can affect our sleep patterns. Alcohol affects our mood," Burchett said. "It's bad for our health."

He said most people, including Touchstone clients, turn to alcohol as a coping mechanism -- especially if they're stressed, mad or sad -- which is ironic, since it's a depressant.

Burchett suggested journaling, exercising or doing something that brings you joy -- instead of picking up the bottle.

"I always encourage people to just cut it out of your life for 30 or 60 days," he said. "Sixty would be my recommendation, but cut it out of your life and see how you feel at the end of those two months."

If you find it difficult to make it past a week without alcohol, Burchett said that's a sign to reach out for help.

Touchstone Recovery Center has several programs and services for those struggling with substance use. Those interested can call 559-298-6711.

Fresno County's Department of Behavioral Health also has treatment services. Call the 24/7 Access Line at 1-800-654-3937.

