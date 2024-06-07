Pour House Mobile looking to bring the bar to your next event

A mobile bartending service is hoping to lighten the workload for your next event.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From weddings to grad parties, there are no poor decisions when opting to hire a mobile bartending service.

"We cater to birthday parties, quinceaneras -- our main focus right now is businesses, non-profits," says Pour House Co-Owner David Miranda.

The idea behind the customizable experience is to take the stress out of your special occasion.

Pour House Mobile Bartending owners David and Nicole Miranda are gearing up for their first full summer in business.

"We have setups to when we can serve up to 10 people to right now, we're going to do about 6,000," David said. "We have bars that we can deploy throughout the event."

Pricing for the "dry hire" mobile bartending service starts at $650 for three hours, including set-up and breakdown.

"Your event is as unique to you, so our pricing is going to be as unique as your event is," David said.

Not sure what type of drinks or alcohol you want to serve? David uses his bartending experience to help you curate a drink menu based on your budget and preferences.

"All the client needs to hand us is literally the alcohol," David said. "We do the cups, we do the glassware, all the details."

Because mobile bars are unable to purchase alcohol on behalf of guests or transport it, the host will have to have the alcohol already on-site.

The pour house provides drinkware, mixers, garnishes, ice and a team of experienced bartenders.

The attention to detail in each craft cocktail is matched with Nicole's setup.

Dress the bars up or down, depending on your event.

You can request a consultation with the pour house on their website.

